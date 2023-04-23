The Denver Nuggets fell behind early in Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but after regaining the lead in the second quarter, the Nuggets never trailed again and now hold a 3-0 series lead. Nikola Jokic had his seventh-career playoff triple-double, putting up 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds on 9-for-13 shooting, and 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Michael Porter Jr. added on 25 points and nine rebounds to help push past the Wolves.

For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards led the way with 36 points, but despite strong efforts from Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert it wasn't enough to steal a win from the top-seeded Nuggets. Now it's win or go home for the Timberwolves who face elimination on Sunday.

Ahead of Game 4, here's a look at everything you need to know for the matchup.

(1) Denver Nuggets vs. (8) Minnesota Timberwolves

Series: Game 4, Nuggets lead 3-0

Game 4, Nuggets lead 3-0 Date: Sunday, April 23 | Time : 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 23 | : 9:30 p.m. ET Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV channel: TNT

TNT Odds: Nuggets -3.5; O/U 225 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Nuggets: Aside from big performances from Jokic and Porter, the Nuggets won in part due to role players stepping up. Six Denver players scored in double figures, which helped the Nuggets stave off an early-game scoring barrage from the Wolves. It was a good test for Minnesota, as one of the bigger question marks heading into the postseason was their depth. Those questions were answered, and now Denver has an opportunity to sweep the Wolves and earn some extra rest before the second round. That extra rest could come in handy, especially as it's looking like the Nuggets will face the Suns in the second round.

Timberwolves: Edwards joined Kobe Bryant with the second-most 30-point NBA playoff games before turning 22 years old after his performance on Friday. It didn't come in a win, but it solidified his status as the No. 1 option in Minnesota. He'll need to carry over that success into Game 4 if the Wolves want to stand a chance. But win or lose, it should be encouraging for the Wolves that they have a budding superstar on their hands.

Prediction

I just don't see the Wolves winning this game. Denver has been relentless in every game, and I see them sweeping Minnesota to advance to the next round. Pick: Nuggets -3.5