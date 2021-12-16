Through 1 Quarter

Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets have kept the scorekeepers busy with 72 between them one quarter in. Minnesota has emerged as the frontrunner and is ahead of Denver 40-32. The Timberwolves' offense has come from several players so far.

Minnesota and Denver came into this game with previous-game wins. We'll see if Minnesota can maintain their lead to polish off another win and cancel out Denver's positive energy.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Denver

Current Records: Minnesota 12-15; Denver 14-13

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are 18-6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Nuggets and Minnesota will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Monday. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 28 points, 19 boards, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 victory. The top scorers for Minnesota were shooting guard Anthony Edwards (24 points) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (23 points).

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Denver up to 14-13 and the Timberwolves to 12-15. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver comes into the game boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.6. But Minnesota enters the matchup with 8.81 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Denver

Austin Rivers: Out (Covid-19)

Nah'Shon Hyland: Out (Not Injury Related)

JaMychal Green: Out (Ankle)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out for the Season (Back)

PJ Dozier: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Minnesota