Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Minnesota @ Denver

Current Records: Minnesota 16-38; Denver 38-18

This Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.09 points per game. The Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Pepsi Center. Minnesota hasn't won a contest against Denver since April 11 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Minnesota had to settle for a 127-117 loss against the Boston Celtics this past Friday. Shooting guard Malik Beasley (27 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, but Denver was not quite the Oklahoma City Thunder's equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. Denver took a hard 113-101 fall against Oklahoma City. Denver got a solid performance out of center Nikola Jokic, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Minnesota is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $29.44

The Nuggets are a big 13-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Denver have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.