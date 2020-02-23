Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Denver
Current Records: Minnesota 16-38; Denver 38-18
What to Know
This Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.09 points per game. The Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Pepsi Center. Minnesota hasn't won a contest against Denver since April 11 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but Minnesota had to settle for a 127-117 loss against the Boston Celtics this past Friday. Shooting guard Malik Beasley (27 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, but Denver was not quite the Oklahoma City Thunder's equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. Denver took a hard 113-101 fall against Oklahoma City. Denver got a solid performance out of center Nikola Jokic, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Minnesota is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.44
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 13-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Denver have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 20, 2020 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 20, 2019 - Denver 109 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 10, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 10, 2019 - Denver 99 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 12, 2019 - Denver 133 vs. Minnesota 107
- Feb 02, 2019 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 21, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 11, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 05, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 96
- Dec 27, 2017 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 125
- Dec 20, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 22, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Denver 108
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 03, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Minnesota 74
- Dec 15, 2015 - Denver 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Denver 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Oct 30, 2015 - Minnesota 95 vs. Denver 78
