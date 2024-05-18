The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled out of their mid-series slump and delivered a flawless 115-70 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday to force a Game 7 in this roller-coaster, second-round playoff series. After dropping the first two games in the series at home, the Nuggets won three straight to take command, but Minnesota protected its home court and we're all set for a winner-take-all showdown on Sunday in Denver.

In Game 6, the Wolves posted the largest winning margin in a postseason game since 2015. Thursday's flop was also historic for the Nuggets, as no defending NBA champion had ever lost in the playoffs by more than 36 points until then.

"That, to me, speaks volumes about the game and our approach," said Denver coach Mike Malone, whose team was outrebounded 62-43. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has held a relatively quiet 22 points, while Jamal Murray struggled again with 10 points on 4-for-18 shooting while battling a sore elbow for the Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards again led the charge for Minnesota with 27 points as Jaden McDaniels pitched in 21 points and lockdown defense. Mike Conley had 13 points in his return from injury.

The winner of Sunday's meeting will advance to the Western Conference finals. Here's everything you need to know about Game 7.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Game 7

Where to watch

Time: 8 p.m. | Date: Sunday, May 19

Location: Ball Arena -- Denver

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: TNT app, Max

Storylines

Nuggets: The thing to watch for Game 7 is Jamal Murray's elbow, which the guard talked about after the game as the reason why he shot just 4 of 18 from the field, It appeared he came away with a stinger after colliding with the brick wall that is Rudy Gobert in Denver's second defensive possession of the game, and the pain didn't subside as the game went on. There are two days off between now and Game 7, but we'll see if that's enough time for Murray, who will need to do far better than the 10 points he gave the Nuggets in Game 6.

Timberwolves: Game 6 was a repeat of the first two games of this series, where Minnesota played stifling defense, disrupting Denver's offensive flow, and pretty much made everything on the other end. It also helped to have Mike Conley back in the fold after missing Game 5 with a calf strain. He's the connective tissue on offense for the Wolves, and he showed everyone just how important he is to this team in Game 6. Looking ahead to Game 7, Minnesota has to expect that Denver will answer back with a far better performance than the pitiful 70 points they put up, so they'll need all the help they can get from their role players again to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Prediction

Opening series odds: Nuggets -185, Wolves +155

Series odds after Game 6: Nuggets -200, Wolves +167



I picked Minnesota before the series started, and in each of their three wins, they've proven me right. The length and athleticism they play with on defense are just too difficult to pick apart on a consistent basis, and while Denver has also proven that they can outplay the Wolves, I'm going with Minnesota. The pick: Timberwolves +5