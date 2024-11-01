The Denver Nuggets will battle the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in a rematch of last year's Western Conference semifinals matchup. Denver is coming off a 144-139 overtime win at Brooklyn on Tuesday, while Minnesota dropped a 120-114 decision to Dallas that same night. The Nuggets (2-2), the 2022-23 NBA champions, were the second seed in the West last season at 57-25. The Timberwolves (2-2), who were the third seed in the West at 56-26 last year, have reached the postseason in each of the last three seasons.

Tip-off from Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets lead the all-time regular-season series 89-56, but the teams have split the last two season series. The Timberwolves are 4-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -4

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 219.5 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -184, Denver +153

DEN: The Nuggets have hit the Under in 45 of their last 77 games (+10.95 units)

MIN: The Timberwolves have hit the fourth-quarter Over in 55 of their last 96 games (+11.70 units)

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been red hot to start the season. In four games, he is averaging 30 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 39.3 minutes. He is hitting 45.6% of his field goals, including 41.5% of his 3-pointers. He is coming off a 37-point, six-rebound and three-assist effort in the loss to Dallas. He had 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 117-115 win at Sacramento on Oct. 24.

Power forward Julius Randle is one of three Minnesota players averaging in double-figure scoring. In four starts, he is averaging 23.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes. He scored a season-high 33 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists against Sacramento. Randle is coming off a 20-point, seven-rebound and seven-assist performance against Dallas.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Veteran center Nikola Jokic continues to power the Denver offense. He has two triple-doubles and one double-double on the year. In four starts, he is averaging 31.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in 39 minutes of action. He is connecting on 57.3% of his field goals, including a blistering 55% from 3-point range, and 77.8% from the free throw line. He has scored 40 or more points twice, including 41 points in a 109-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Point guard Jamal Murray is one of five Denver players averaging double-figure scoring. In four starts, he is averaging 18.8 points, five rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 38 minutes of play. He is connecting on 35% of his 3-pointers and 90% of his free throws. In the win over the Nets, he poured in 24 points, while grabbing three rebounds and adding three assists.

