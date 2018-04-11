Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds: Picks for winner-take-all game for 2018 NBA playoffs berth

Over the past two weeks, the Nuggets and Timberwolves have been fighting for the last NBA playoff spot in the Western Conference. Perhaps it's fitting that they battle each other Wednesday (8 p.m. ET) in a winner-take-all game for that final invitation to the postseason.

The Timberwolves are three-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 211.5.

Dragiev knows the Nuggets have been walking a tightrope with six straight wins, five of those coming by six or fewer points. One of them was a wild 100-96 victory over the Timberwolves last week in a frenetic game that came down to the final possession.

Denver overcame an 11-point deficit in the second half Monday against Portland. The Nuggets fought for an 88-82 victory that moved them one victory away from their first postseason appearance in five years.

The Timberwolves were a popular breakout pick this season, but they've had trouble getting consistent traction. They have been hampered by an injury to veteran leader Jimmy Butler and their star-laden nucleus has been erratic, especially on the road.

The teams split the season series, each winning a tight game on its home floor. The Timberwolves pulled out a 128-125 overtime win in late December, while the Nuggets evened the score last Thursday.

