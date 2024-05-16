Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals has the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets going on the road to play against the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday evening. The Nuggets have reeled off three straight wins after initially falling down 0-2. In Game 5, Denver defeated Minnesota 112-97. Mike Conley (Achilles) is questionable for the Timberwolves, while Jamal Murray (calf) is listed as questionable for the Nuggets.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 204.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals in the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves and just locked in its 2024 NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -2.5

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 204.5 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -130, Denver +109

DEN: The Nuggets have hit the Moneyline in 24 of their last 36 away games

MIN: The Timberwolves have hit the team total Under in 25 of their last 39 games at home

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are rolling into this contest with plenty of momentum. They are on a three-game winning streak and are being led by center Nikola Jokic. After failing to score more than 100 points in the first two games of the series, the Nuggets have found their groove offensively. Denver has dropped at least 112 points in three straight matchups.

Jokic has been attacking in many different ways, including as a scorer, rebounder, and passer. The three-time NBA MVP leads the team in points (28.8), rebounds (13.3), and assists (9.5) in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In his last outing, Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with 40 points, seven boards, and 13 assists. He has now dropped at least 35 points in back-to-back games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards will need to elevate his game to a different level to get his team back on track. Edwards continues to be one of the most athletic playmakers, scoring at will and soaring to the basket. The 22-year-old averages a team-high 30.6 points with 6.2 rebounds and six assists per game in the postseason. In Game 4, Edwards racked up 44 points and five assists.

Forward Karl-Anthony Towns is a skilled player in the frontcourt. Towns has a reliable jumper and will put the ball on the deck to score around the rim. The Kentucky product also provides the Timberwolves with an effective rebounder. He logs 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per contest in the playoffs. In his last game, Towns had 23 points, six boards, and four assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 206 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.