Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 10 predictions from proven model

Nikola Jokic and the red-hot Denver Nuggets travel to the Twin Cities for a Sunday afternoon matchup against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets are riding a three-game winning streak, and Mike Malone's team is relatively healthy at this juncture in the campaign. The Timberwolves are also coming off a win, but Minnesota could be short-handed, with Jeff Teague (illness) and Jordan Bell (shoulder) questionable for Sunday's tilt and Shabazz Napier (hamstring) doubtful to play. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center. Sportsbooks list the Nuggets as three-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds.

The model knows that the Timberwolves have been impressive this season, particularly when Towns is available to play. Minnesota sports a 4-2 record with Towns in the lineup, and the talented big man is averaging 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in six appearances. Towns brings a dynamic offensive element to the table and, while Teague's potential absence could impact Minnesota's production on that end, the center position is a robust strength. It is noteworthy that this is a rare game in which the Timberwolves don't have a distinct edge in the middle, however, and that could place an emphasis on supporting pieces like Robert Covington and Andrew Wiggins, both of whom are enjoying positive starts to the 2019-20 season.

But just because the Timberwolves have a few edges doesn't mean Minnesota will cover the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread on Sunday afternoon.

The model is also very aware that Denver has firepower of its own, even if the Nuggets have struggled to a bottom-10 mark in the NBA in offensive rating to this point. Jokic is an offense unto himself and the Nuggets are one of the best passing teams in the NBA. Jamal Murray could be a swing player for Denver in this spot and he is capable of a big night at any moment. The Nuggets also have a clear advantage when it comes to depth, with no major injury issues and a roster that is built for present-day success with multiple options at each position.

Defensively, the Nuggets have been quite stout to this point in the season, posting a top-10 mark in the NBA. They'll need to lean heavily on that side of the ball in order to stop Towns and a potent Minnesota offense.

