The Tuesday NBA schedule features a Western Conference rivalry game, with the Denver Nuggets set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Denver is 47-28 overall and 25-12 at home, while Minnesota is 43-32 overall and 20-16 on the road. Both teams will be looking to win their third straight game. The Nuggets are coming off a 129-93 blowout win over the Utah Jazz, while the Timberwolves are looking to build off their 123-104 win over the Detroit Pistons. Nikola Jokic (ankle) and Christian Braun (foot) are listed as probable, while Aaron Gordon (calf) and Jamal Murray (groin) are listed as questionable.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver, is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Denver -2.5

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 231.5 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Denver -138, Minnesota +116

The Nuggets not only won on Friday, but they posted their largest margin of victory since December 28, 2023, beating the Jazz by 36 points. Denver currently holds the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, trailing the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets by 1.5 games, and leading the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Lakers by 1.0 game. The Nuggets can avoid a potential second round playoff matchup with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder if they can stay out of the No. 4 seed.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is having another outstanding season for the Nuggets. The 30-year-old center enters Tuesday's matchup averaging a triple-double. Jokic's per game averages currently sit at 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Minnesota is coming off an impressive 123-104 win over the Detroit Pistons. The Timberwolves relied on the efforts of Julius Randle, who posted 26 points along with eight rebounds and five assists, and Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double with 19 points and 25 rebounds. Minnesota is 35-39-1 against the spread this season.

Anthony Edwards continues to assert himself as one of the premier young players in the NBA. The 23-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 27.2 points per game, while also adding 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. Edwards has scored 25 or more points in six straight games against the Nuggets. See which team to back at SportsLine.

