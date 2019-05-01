Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game 2 odds, pick: Predictions against spread, money line and over/under
Denver has a 1-0 series lead and comes into Game 2 as a four-point home favorite
The Denver Nuggets came off one day of rest after eliminating the Spurs in seven games and not only beat the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their second-round series, but covered the four-point spread as well with a 121-113 win. Nikola Jokic was brilliant with 37 points, nine rebounds and six assists. He really took advantage of the absence of Jusuf Nurkic -- no disrespect to Enes Kanter, who has battled his you-know-what off all playoffs.
Can the Blazers make some adjustments in Wednesday's Game 2 and even the series? There has been talk of Moe Harkless seeing more time on Jokic so that he and Al-Farouq Aminu can switch pick and rolls and not end up with Kanter on a guard. Damian Lillard scored 39 points in Game 1 but was only 4 of 12 from 3-point range. You know he's got a hellfire game in him.
Below is a prediction against the spread, over/under and money line for Blazers at Nuggets, Game 2 (9 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV).
*All lines via Westgate Sportsbook
Blazers vs. Nuggets ATS odds, pick
- Line: Nuggets -4
- Analysis: The Nuggets covered in Game 1 and it was the same line. Denver is 4-4 against the spread so far in these playoffs, while Portland is the exact same 4-4. This is about as even a series as it gets. I predicted Portland winning in six. I would change to seven now if I could, but I still like the Blazers and I like them getting the points in Game 2.
- Pick: Blazers cover
Blazers vs. Nuggets O/U line, pick
- Line: 219.5 total points
- Analysis: Game 1 easily went over the 215 line. Neither of these teams have any particular defensive answers for stopping the other. Points will be scored, but I don't think Denver shoots it as well in Game 2 as it did in Game 1, when it was over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3 as a team. Denver's shooting was streaky vs. San Antonio and really bad down the stretch of the regular season. I think it regresses a little back to the mean in Game 2 and the Nuggets don't put up quite as many points
- Pick: Under
Blazers vs. Nuggets money line odds, pick
- Odds: Nuggets -180, Portland +150
- Analysis: I think the Blazers win the game. I would lean more toward taking the points because these teams are so evenly matched, but I do think Portland wins. Plus-150 is pretty decent for a team poised to win, in my opinion.
- Pick: Blazers
Odds and Analysis
-
