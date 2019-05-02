Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game 2 score: Portland uses full team effort to even series with road win
The Portland Trail Blazers tied the series with a win over the Nuggets on Wednesday
The No. 2-seeded Denver Nuggets may have ridden Nikola Jokic towards a Game 1 win, but Game 2 didn't work out as well for Denver, as the Portland Trail Blazers evened the series with a 97-90 victory on Wednesday.
The Blazers held a lead over the Nuggets for the last 43 minutes of the game, with Portland holding Denver to just 35.1 percent shooting from the field and 21.4 percent from beyond the arc. Jokic was held to just 16 points on 7-of-17 shooting after his 37-point performance in Game 1.
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined to go just 13-for-37 from the field, but they were aided by 15-point performances each from Enes Kanter and Rodney Hood to hold off the Nuggets' late surge towards the end of the game.
Portland will look to carry their momentum from Game 2 to take the series lead in Game 3 on Friday night in Portland.
No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers
How to watch Game 3
- Date: Friday, May 3
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: N/A
