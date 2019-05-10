Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game 6 score: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum help Portland force Game 7 against Denver
The Blazers extended their season with a win in Game 6 on Thursday night
The Portland Trail Blazers weren't ready for their season to end on Thursday night. With their backs against the wall and facing elimination in Game 6, the Blazers responded in a major way and pulled out a 119-108 victory in front of their home crowd. With the win, the Blazers forced a do-or-die Game 7 situation that is set for Sunday in Denver.
Portland's vaunted backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum led the way for the Blazers, as the duo combined for 62 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. The Blazers also got major contributions from their bench as Rodney Hood and Zach Collins combined to score 39 points off the pine.
Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets, as he finished the game with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, while Jamal Murray added 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Paul Millsap chipped in with 17 points. Winning on the road in the postseason isn't easy, and closing out an opponent on the road is especially difficult. The Nuggets learned that the hard way on Thursday night.
Live updates
No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers
How to watch Game 7
- Date: Sunday, May 9
- Time: TBD
- Location: Pepsi Center-- Denver, Colorado
- TV channel: TBD
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: TBD
- Odds: Will update when available
-
