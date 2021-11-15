Through 1 Quarter

The Portland Trail Blazers typically have all the answers at home, but the Denver Nuggets are posing a tough problem. Denver is in control with a 33-18 lead over Rip City.

The Nuggets have been led by center Nikola Jokic, who so far has five points and seven assists in addition to six boards. A double-double would be Jokic's fifth in a row.

Shooting guard Anfernee Simons has done his best for Portland, currently boasting ten points (56% of their total) and two assists along with three rebounds.

Denver's lead is the biggest they have had this year going into the second quarter.

Who's Playing

Portland @ Denver

Current Records: Portland 6-7; Denver 8-4

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Ball Arena. Denver is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Atlanta Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Nuggets proved too difficult a challenge. Denver walked away with a 105-96 win. The top scorers for Denver were power forward Aaron Gordon (23 points) and center Nikola Jokic (22 points). That makes it four consecutive games in which Nikola Jokic has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Portland has finally found some success away from home. They took down the Houston Rockets 104-92 this past Friday. Point guard Damian Lillard (20 points) was the top scorer for Portland.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Trail Blazers on the road when the two teams previously met in June as they won 126-115. Denver's victory shoved Portland out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $9.90

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nuggets slightly, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 20 out of their last 36 games against Portland.

Injury Report for Denver

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Hip)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland