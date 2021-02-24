Through 1 Quarter

The Denver Nuggets are flexing their muscles against the Portland Trail Blazers, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Nuggets have jumped out to a quick 34-25 lead against Portland.

Denver has been relying on center Nikola Jokic, who has 11 points and two assists, and small forward Michael Porter Jr., who has ten points along with three rebounds. A double-double would be Jokic's third in a row.

The Trail Blazers have been relying on the performance of center Enes Kanter, who has eight points and two assists in addition to five boards and one block.

Who's Playing

Portland @ Denver

Current Records: Portland 18-12; Denver 16-14

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.77 points per game before their contest on Tuesday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Ball Arena. Portland earned a 125-115 in their most recent contest in August of last year.

There's no need to mince words: the Trail Blazers lost to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 132-100. Portland was down 100-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-18 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, falling 123-115. Denver's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Jamal Murray, who had 30 points. The game made it Murray's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nuggets slightly, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Portland.

Aug 06, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Denver 115

Feb 04, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. Portland 99

Dec 12, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Portland 99

Oct 23, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 100

May 12, 2019 - Portland 100 vs. Denver 96

May 09, 2019 - Portland 119 vs. Denver 108

May 07, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Portland 98

May 05, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 112

May 03, 2019 - Portland 140 vs. Denver 137

May 01, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Denver 90

Apr 29, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Portland 113

Apr 07, 2019 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 108

Apr 05, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Portland 110

Jan 13, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 113

Nov 30, 2018 - Denver 113 vs. Portland 112

Apr 09, 2018 - Denver 88 vs. Portland 82

Jan 22, 2018 - Denver 104 vs. Portland 101

Dec 22, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Portland 85

Nov 13, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Denver 82

Mar 28, 2017 - Portland 122 vs. Denver 113

Dec 15, 2016 - Denver 132 vs. Portland 120

Nov 13, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 105

Oct 29, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 113

Apr 13, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Denver 99

Jan 03, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 106

Dec 30, 2015 - Portland 110 vs. Denver 103

Nov 09, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 104

Injury Report for Denver

Michael Porter Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Paul Millsap: Out (Knee)

JaMychal Green: Out (Shoulder)

Gary Harris: Out (Thigh)

PJ Dozier: Out (Hamstring)

Greg Whittington: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland