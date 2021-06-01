Who's Playing
Portland @ Denver
Regular Season Records: Portland 2-2; Denver 2-2
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Denver Nuggets in a playoff contest at Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. Averaging 115.50 points per matchup, the Portland squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Denver's defense is prepared for a test.
The Nuggets are out to make up for these teams' game this past Saturday. The Trail Blazers were the clear victors by a 115-95 margin over Denver. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Portland had established a 93-66 advantage. Portland's small forward Norman Powell was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 29 points.
Portland's win lifted them to 2-2 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Denver bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.13
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Denver have won 18 out of their last 34 games against Portland.
- May 29, 2021 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 95
- May 27, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Portland 115
- May 24, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Portland 109
- May 22, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Denver 109
- May 16, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Denver 116
- Apr 21, 2021 - Denver 106 vs. Portland 105
- Feb 23, 2021 - Denver 111 vs. Portland 106
- Aug 06, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Denver 115
- Feb 04, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 12, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Portland 99
- Oct 23, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 100
- May 12, 2019 - Portland 100 vs. Denver 96
- May 09, 2019 - Portland 119 vs. Denver 108
- May 07, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Portland 98
- May 05, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 112
- May 03, 2019 - Portland 140 vs. Denver 137
- May 01, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Denver 90
- Apr 29, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 07, 2019 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 108
- Apr 05, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Portland 110
- Jan 13, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 113
- Nov 30, 2018 - Denver 113 vs. Portland 112
- Apr 09, 2018 - Denver 88 vs. Portland 82
- Jan 22, 2018 - Denver 104 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 22, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Portland 85
- Nov 13, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Denver 82
- Mar 28, 2017 - Portland 122 vs. Denver 113
- Dec 15, 2016 - Denver 132 vs. Portland 120
- Nov 13, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 13, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 03, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 30, 2015 - Portland 110 vs. Denver 103
- Nov 09, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 104