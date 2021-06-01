Who's Playing

Portland @ Denver

Regular Season Records: Portland 2-2; Denver 2-2

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Denver Nuggets in a playoff contest at Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. Averaging 115.50 points per matchup, the Portland squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Denver's defense is prepared for a test.

The Nuggets are out to make up for these teams' game this past Saturday. The Trail Blazers were the clear victors by a 115-95 margin over Denver. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Portland had established a 93-66 advantage. Portland's small forward Norman Powell was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 29 points.

Portland's win lifted them to 2-2 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Denver bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.13

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 18 out of their last 34 games against Portland.