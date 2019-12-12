Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Portland @ Denver

Current Records: Denver 14-8; Portland 10-15

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Portland and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pepsi Center. Portland and Denver are even-steven over their past 24 head-to-heads (12-12).

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Trail Blazers' strategy against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers put the hurt on New York with a sharp 115-87 win. Portland's G Damian Lillard was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Denver was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 97-92 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nuggets got a solid performance out of SG Will Barton, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to seven boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

The Trail Blazers aren't expected to pull this one out (the Nuggets are favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the Trail Blazers against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the squad is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Portland's win lifted them to 10-15 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 14-8. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Denver bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.88

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Denver and Portland both have 12 wins in their last 24 games.