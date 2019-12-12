Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Denver
Current Records: Denver 14-8; Portland 10-15
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Portland and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pepsi Center. Portland and Denver are even-steven over their past 24 head-to-heads (12-12).
You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Trail Blazers' strategy against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers put the hurt on New York with a sharp 115-87 win. Portland's G Damian Lillard was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Denver was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 97-92 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nuggets got a solid performance out of SG Will Barton, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to seven boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
The Trail Blazers aren't expected to pull this one out (the Nuggets are favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the Trail Blazers against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the squad is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.
Portland's win lifted them to 10-15 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 14-8. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Denver bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.88
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver and Portland both have 12 wins in their last 24 games.
