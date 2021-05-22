Who's Playing

Portland @ Denver

Regular Season Records: Portland 42-30; Denver 47-25

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET May 22 at Ball Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Denver is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Trail Blazers had enough points to win and then some against Denver, taking their matchup 132-116. Portland got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was center Jusuf Nurkic out in front dropping a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds. Nurkic's performance made up for a slower game against the Phoenix Suns last week.

Portland's win lifted them to 42-30 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 47-25. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Denver bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Portland.