Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers: NBA season opener live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction, pick

Two teams with championship aspirations will kick off their 2019-20 campaigns when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. The game between the two teams will serve as a rematch of last season's Western Conference Semifinals when the Blazers bested the Nuggets in seven games to move onto the conference finals.

Though the Blazers were able to advance past the Nuggets, they ultimately fell to the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals, so both teams enter the season feeling as though they're ready to take the next step. The match-up between the two teams has no shortage of star power, as Dame Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Jamal Murray, and Nikola Jokic will all be looking to get the new season started with a bang.

With that said, here's everything you need to know about the contest between the two Western Conference playoff teams.

How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 10 p.m. ET

Location: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: POR - 115 | DEN - 105 | (O/U 217)

Storylines

Nuggets: After missing out on postseason play for half of a decade, the Nuggets were finally able to play past April last season, as they took down the San Antonio Spurs in the first round, and then fell to Portland. Now, with a deep and talented roster and an MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets will be looking to advance even further in the playoffs. A big storyline to keep an eye on in this one for the Nuggets, too, is Michael Porter Jr., who is expected to make his professional debut for Denver after he was forced to miss all of what would have been his rookie year due to back surgery. The Nuggets are hoping that Porter can develop into a key contributor for the team.

Blazers: After several consecutive years of early playoff exits, the Blazers were finally able to advance to the conference finals last season. As a result, the organization doubled down on the current core by inking both Lillard and McCollum to big-money deals. Now, all parties involved will be looking to take the next step and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1992. Unfortunately for the Blazers, they won't be at full strength for the matchup as starting center Jusuf Nurkić will be sidelined to start the season following the fractured leg that he suffered last March. The team brought in Hassan Whiteside to help to fill the void in the meantime, and he is expected to play a big role for the team, especially early in the season.

Game prediction, pick

These two teams are evenly matched, as they demonstrated in the playoffs last season when the series between them went the distance (including a 4OT thriller), and they will both be looking to start the season off with a nice win. The top seed in the West is a goal for both of these squads, and when that's the case, every game counts. Thus, it wouldn't be super surprising to see either team walk away with a win.

Ultimately, though, the Blazers proved that they were the superior team in the postseason, and that should still hold true as the rosters of the two teams are largely the same. Plus, the game's in Portland, so the home crowd should provide the Blazers with a little extra edge. Pick: Blazers (-1)