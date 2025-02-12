The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Portland Trail Blazers in a Northwest Division matchup on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Denver is 35-19 overall and 18-8 at home, while Portland is 23-31 overall and 8-18 on the road. These teams also played on Monday, Feb 10 with Denver notching a 146-117 victory. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the win. Aaron Gordon (calf), Jamal Murray (knee), and Michael Porter Jr. (hamstring) are all listed as game-time decisions for Denver. DeAndre Ayton (calf) is out and Jerami Grant (knee) is questionable for Portland.

Tipoff in Denver is at 9 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers odds, and the over/under is 232.5 points.





Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers spread: Nuggets -11.5

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 232.5 points

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers money line: Nuggets: -595, Trail Blazers: +437



Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. Everything went their way against the Trail Blazers on Monday as the Nuggets made off with a 146-117 win. The win was the Nuggets' seventh in a row.

Nikola Jokic was once again outstanding, going 15 for 22 from the field en route to 40 points. The MVP candidate added eight assists and seven rebounds. Christian Braun was another key player, going 12 for 14 en route to 26 points plus six rebounds. Jokic enters Wednesday's game averaging a triple-double at 29.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Not a whole lot went right for the Trail Blazers in Monday's loss to the Nuggets. Dalano Banton led the team in scoring with 22 points. Donovan Clingan added 21 points and seven rebounds, while Deni Avdija scored 16 points and had eight assists and six rebounds.

The Blazers could get a massive boost if Jerami Grant (knee) is able to play. Grant, a former Nugget, is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for Portland this season. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game.

How to make Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers picks



