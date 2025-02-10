Another exciting Northwest Division matchup is on tap on the Monday NBA schedule with the Denver Nuggets set to host the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Denver is 34-19 overall and 17-8 at home, while Portland is 23-30 overall and 8-17 on the road. Denver is riding a six-game winning streak after beating the Phoenix Suns 122-105 on Feb. 8. The Trail Blazers have won six of their last seven, but are looking to bounce back from a 114-98 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Aaron Gordon (calf), Jamal Murray (knee), and Michael Porter Jr. (hamstring) are all listed as game-time decisions for Denver.

Tipoff in Denver is at 9 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers odds, and the over/under is 233 points.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers spread: Nuggets -9.5

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 233 points

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers money line: Nuggets: -426, Trail Blazers: +328

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets won their sixth straight game on Saturday in dominant fashion. They rolled past the Phoenix Suns, winning the game 122-105. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Nuggets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.

The win over the Suns was Jokic's sixth game in a row with at least 30 points. Jokic now has 24 triple-doubles on the season, and is widely considered to be one of the top two contenders for the NBA MVP award. The three-time MVP winner enters Monday averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game.

Why the Blazers can cover

The Trail Blazers are likely headed into this contest with a chip on their shoulder after having their six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. The Blazers lost 114-98 to the Minnesota Timberwolves despite being up 60-45 with 0:33 left in the second quarter. Portland is now 31-22 against the spread this season.

Shooting guards Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe lead the way scoring for Portland. Simons is averaging 18.5 points per game, while Sharpe is averaging 17.3 points per game. Center DeAndre Ayton is averaging a double-double for the Blazers at 14.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

