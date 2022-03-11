Through 1 Quarter

The Golden State Warriors are on the road but looking no worse for wear. It's still tight after one quarter, with Golden State leading 30-29 over the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors have been led by point guard Stephen Curry, who so far has ten points along with two rebounds.

The Dubs and Denver came into this contest with previous-game wins. It's looking like Golden State will be able to keep the momentum, but Denver still has three quarters to right the ship.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Denver

Current Records: Golden State 44-22; Denver 40-26

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since April 23 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Dubs will challenge Denver on the road at 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. If the contest is anything like the Nuggets' 131-124 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Dubs strolled past the Los Angeles Clippers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 112-97. Golden State's power forward Jonathan Kuminga was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 21 points and six assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Sacramento Kings 106-100 on Wednesday. Denver's center Nikola Jokic was on fire, dropping a double-double on 38 points and 18 rebounds in addition to seven dimes. That makes it 15 consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Golden State is now 44-22 while the Nuggets sit at 40-26. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dubs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them second in the league. But Denver comes into the game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.60%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Denver.

Injury Report for Denver

Nah'Shon Hyland: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Zeke Nnaji: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Will Barton: Out (Ankle)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Golden State