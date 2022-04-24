Who's Playing
Golden State @ Denver
Current Records: Golden State 3-0; Denver 0-3
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET April 24 at Ball Arena. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Nuggets are out to make up for these teams' game this past Thursday. The Warriors secured a 118-113 W over Denver. Golden State relied on the efforts of shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 27 points, and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.
Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Golden State is now a perfect 3-0 while the Nuggets sit at a mirror-image 0-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them second in the league. But Denver comes into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.30%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.92
Odds
The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Denver.
- Apr 21, 2022 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 18, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 16, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 10, 2022 - Golden State 113 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 07, 2022 - Denver 131 vs. Golden State 124
- Feb 16, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Golden State 116
- Dec 28, 2021 - Denver 89 vs. Golden State 86
- Apr 23, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 97
- Apr 12, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 14, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104
- Mar 03, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81
- Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119
- Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105
- Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104