Who's Playing

Golden State @ Denver

Current Records: Golden State 3-0; Denver 0-3

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET April 24 at Ball Arena. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Nuggets are out to make up for these teams' game this past Thursday. The Warriors secured a 118-113 W over Denver. Golden State relied on the efforts of shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 27 points, and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Golden State is now a perfect 3-0 while the Nuggets sit at a mirror-image 0-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them second in the league. But Denver comes into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.30%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.92

Odds

The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Denver.