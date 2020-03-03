Nuggets vs. Warriors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Denver

Current Records: Golden State 13-48; Denver 41-19

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pepsi Center. If the contest is anything like Denver's 134-131 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Nuggets had enough points to win and then some against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, taking their matchup 133-118. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists. Jokic now has 12 triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, the game between Golden State and the Washington Wizards on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Golden State falling 124-110 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Andrew Wiggins (27 points) was the top scorer for Golden State.

Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 29-28-3 against the spread.

Denver's victory lifted them to 41-19 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 13-48. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: 217

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Denver.