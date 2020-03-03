Nuggets vs. Warriors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Denver
Current Records: Golden State 13-48; Denver 41-19
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pepsi Center. If the contest is anything like Denver's 134-131 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Nuggets had enough points to win and then some against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, taking their matchup 133-118. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists. Jokic now has 12 triple-doubles this season.
Meanwhile, the game between Golden State and the Washington Wizards on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Golden State falling 124-110 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Andrew Wiggins (27 points) was the top scorer for Golden State.
Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 29-28-3 against the spread.
Denver's victory lifted them to 41-19 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 13-48. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 15-point favorite.
Over/Under: 217
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Denver.
- Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81
- Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119
- Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105
- Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104
