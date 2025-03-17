The Denver Nuggets (42-25) travel to play the Golden State Warriors (39-28) in a Western Conference matchup on Monday evening. The Nuggets dropped two of their last three outings. The Washington Wizards defeated Denver 126-123 Saturday on a game-winning 3-pointer by Jordan Poole. Meanwhile, the Warriors have strung along a seven-game win streak. Golden State took down the New York Knicks 97-94 on Saturday. Nikola Jokic (elbow/ankle) and Jamal Murray (ankle) are questionable for Denver, while Steph Curry (back) is questionable for Golden State.

Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco is at 10 p.m. ET. The teams have met once this season, with Denver securing a 119-115 on Dec. 3. The Warriors are 5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236.5. Before locking in any Warriors vs. Nuggets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -5

Nuggets vs. Warriors over/under: 236.5 points

Nuggets vs. Warriors money line: Denver -201, Los Angeles +167

GS: Warriors are 34-31-2 against the spread this season

DEN: Nuggets are 32-35-1 against the spread this season

Why the Warriors can cover

Curry, if he's able to go, continues to be the engine of this group, using his vision as a passer and a soft touch on his jumpers. He leads the team in both points (24.3) and assists (6.1), while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, Curry racked up 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and made four 3-pointers. He's knocked down 4-plus 3-pointers in five of his last six games.

Forward Jimmy Butler has made a serious impact since landing on the Warriors. Golden State is 14-1 when he plays. This season, Butler is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He's recorded double-digit points and 4-plus assists in six of his last seven games. On March 10 against the Trail Blazers, Butler had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has some important injuries to monitor, but the Nuggets are tough to beat when healthy. Jokic continues to put his fingerprint all over the game. He's an MVP candidate again, ranking third in the NBA in points (29.1) and rebounds (12.8) while being second in assists (10.3). The 30-year-old has scored more than 30 points and 8-plus rebounds in three of his last four games. In Saturday's loss to the Wizards, Jokic had 40 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Murray is another shot creator for Denver. He logs 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. On Friday against the Lakers, Murray finished with 26 points, four rebounds and five dimes. The Kentucky product had 24-plus points in three of his last four matchups. See which team to back at SportsLine.

