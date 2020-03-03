Nuggets vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 3 predictions from proven model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets are 41-19 overall and 24-7 at home, while Golden State is 13-48 overall and 6-24 on the road. The Warriors have the worst record in the NBA. They have lost 24 of their last 28 games.

The Nuggets have won three of their past four games. Denver is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5.

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Nuggets -15.5

Nuggets vs. Warriors over-under: 218 points

Nuggets vs. Warriors money line: Denver -1283, Golden State 907

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Toronto Raptors at home on Sunday as it won 133-118. Nikola Jokic dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists. He has 12 triple-doubles this season.

Paul Millsap (ankle) missed the game and his status is unclear for Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors lost to the Washington Wizards at home by a decisive 124-110 margin. Andrew Wiggins (27 points) was the top scorer for Golden State.

On Monday the Warriors recalled guard Stephen Curry from their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. He's not expected to play on Tuesday, but could return from his hand injury as soon as this week.

