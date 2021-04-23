The Denver Nuggets have a chance to avenge a loss and erase a bitter memory when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. The Nuggets (38-20) return to Golden State 11 days after absorbing a painful 116-107 setback in which high-scoring point guard Jamal Murray was lost for the season due to a torn ACL. Denver not only has withstood the injury to Murray but has ripped off four straight wins entering the rematch with Stephen Curry and the Warriors (29-30), who are one game out of eighth place in the Western Conference following a 3-2 road trip.

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Nuggets -2

Nuggets vs. Warriors over-under: 228 points

Nuggets vs. Warriors: Nuggets -130, Warriors +110

DEN: The Nuggets are 5-7 vs. Pacific Division teams

GS: Warriors F Damion Lee (COVID-19) will be out 10-14 days

Why the Nuggets can cover



Nikola Jokic continues to be touted as a front-runner for MVP honors and the 7-footer is doing nothing to quiet the talk. He had a streak of six consecutive double-doubles halted in Wednesday's win at Portland, which included 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists against Golden State. Jokic had 47 points and 15 rebounds, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime of Monday's win over Memphis, before hitting three late free throws to put away the Trail Blazers.

In 58 games this season, Jokic has registered 15 triple-doubles and an NBA-leading 51 double-doubles. Third-leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. (17.6 points per game) had a streak of six consecutive 20-point games halted at Portland, but he has four double-doubles over his last eight contests and just missed another with 24 points and nine boards against the Warriors. Guard Will Barton is averaging 18.0 points over the last three games.

Why the Warriors can cover

Curry gives Golden State more than a puncher's chance against any opponent, especially in light of the most productive stretch of his brilliant career. The two-time MVP had scored at least 30 points in 11 consecutive games, a streak that finally came to an end when he was limited to 18 in Wednesday's four-point setback at Washington. During the sizzling 11-game stretch, Curry averaged 40.0 points, while shooting 54.1 percent overall and 49.7 percent from 3-point range.

Curry lit up the Nuggets for 53 points on April 12, shooting 14-of-24 overall and hitting 10-of-18 from behind the arc. Second-leading scorer Andrew Wiggins (18.0 points per game) scored 17 in the previous matchup against Denver and had a pair of 20-point efforts during the five-game road trip. Kent Bazemore, a recent addition to the starting unit, added 14 points vs. the Nuggets and is coming off a 19-point game at Washington.

