A high-profile Western Conference matchup is on the Wednesday NBA schedule, with the Denver Nuggets hosting the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. The game will be nationally televised. Denver is 7-1 overall and 5-0 at home, while Golden State is 6-2 overall and 5-1 on the road. The Nuggets have won three straight, including a 134-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in their last outing. The Warriors will be looking to build off their 120-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 6. Point guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) is out, while Nikola Jokic (wrist) is questionable for Denver. Draymond Green (personal) is out, and Gary Payton II (illness) is questionable for Golden State.

Tip-off is at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Warriors odds, and the over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Nuggets -3.5

Nuggets vs. Warriors over/under: 227.5 points

Nuggets vs. Warriors money line: Nuggets: -166, Warriors: +138

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets waltzed into Monday's matchup with two straight wins and they left with three. They took down New Orleans 134-116. Nikola Jokic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last eight games he's played.

Jokic has been outstanding in the early going, establishing himself as the betting favorite to win this year's NBA MVP award. He enters Wednesday averaging 28.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. Forwards Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have once again proven themselves to be an excellent supporting cast. Porter averages 15.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while Gordon averages 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors once again look like they'll be a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference. Golden State will be without power forward Draymond Green, who will miss this matchup for personal reasons, but they still have the offensive firepower to keep up with Denver.

Stephen Curry leads the way for the Warriors and is once again playing at an All-Star level. The two-time NBA MVP enters this contest with per game averages of 30.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. While Curry the team's unquestioned leader, the Warriors also have a strong supporting cast led by Klay Thompson (16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game), Jonathan Kuminga (12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds per game), Andrew Wiggins (10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds per game), and Chris Paul (8.8 points, 7.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds per game).

