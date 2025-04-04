The Friday NBA schedule features a high-profile Western Conference matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. Golden State is 45-31 overall and 23-14 at home, while Denver is 47-30 overall and 22-16 on the road. The Nuggets have dropped two straight and now hold the No. 3 seed in the West playoff race. On Wednesday, the Nuggets lost to the San Antonio Spurs 113-106. Golden State has won four straight and now holds the No. 5 seed in the West. The Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 123-116 on Thursday. Jamal Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable, and Nikola Jokic (ankle), Aaron Gordon (calf), and Christian Braun (foot) are listed as probable for the Nuggets.

Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors are 1-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Lakers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 155-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 21-10 (68%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -1

Nuggets vs. Warriors over/under: 235.5 points

Nuggets vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -112, Denver -107

Nuggets vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Nuggets vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets have dropped two straight, but are getting healthier as they approach the end of the regular season. Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Nikola Jokic are all expected to play on Friday. If point guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) is able to play, the Nuggets will be close to full strength for the first time in several weeks.

Jokic is putting the finishing touches on another historic season for the Nuggets. The three-time MVP is having the most productive statistical season of his career, averaging 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. In his last outing against the Timberwolves, Jokic scored 61 points to go with 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference since the All-Star break. Golden State has championship pedigree, and remains one of the most explosive offensive teams in the NBA. In their last game, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry delivered a big-time performance, scoring 37 points to go with six assists and three rebounds in Golden State's 123-116 win over the Lakers.

Curry is putting the finishing touches on another outstanding season for Golden State. Curry enters Friday's matchup averaging 24.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. Forward Jimmy Butler has also excelled since being acquired via trade, with per game averages of 17.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game with the Warriors. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Warriors vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Nuggets vs. Warriors 10,000 times and is leaning Under on the total, projecting 225 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Warriors on Friday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Nuggets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.