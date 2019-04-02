Nuggets vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

The Denver Nuggets will visit the Golden State Warriors in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeded teams in the Western Conference. The Warriors currently have a one-game lead over the Nuggets. With one final regular season victory over the Nuggets, they'll essentially have a three-game lead over Denver as they'll win the season tiebreaker.

If Denver wants any chance at clinching the No. 1 seed, they'll probably have to win tonight. Their remaining schedule is a lot tougher than Golden State's as they still have to play the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Spurs, Blazers and Jazz have already clinched playoff berths, and are still jockeying for seeding.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's matchup.

Nuggets: The Nuggets are trying to bounce back following a tough loss on Sunday night to the lowly Washington Wizards. Jamal Murray couldn't finish the game due to a left ankle injury and the Nuggets scored just 10 points during the third quarter. Denver needs to win this game not only to maintain pace for the No. 1 seed, but to also hold off the Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets for the second seed.

Warriors: The Warriors currently hold the tiebreaker over the Nuggets, having won two of the three meetings between the clubs this season. Their last meeting was a dominant 17-point victory by Golden State. The previous meeting was a 31-point beatdown at the hands of the Warriors in Denver.

Game prediction, pick

The Nuggets have been showing their flaws as of late and they have to travel to an arena where the Warriors have been absolutely dominant in the Steve Kerr-NBA Finals years. As good as Denver is and as lazy as Golden State can get, we all know how the Warriors come out to play for big games such as this one. I expect the Warriors to win -- in convincing fashion -- for the third straight time over the Nuggets.