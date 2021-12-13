Who's Playing
Washington @ Denver
Current Records: Washington 15-12; Denver 13-13
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Ball Arena. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Washington's and the Utah Jazz's game this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Washington was thoroughly outmatched 73-47 in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Washington as they lost 123-98. The top scorer for Washington was shooting guard Bradley Beal (21 points).
Meanwhile, the Nuggets had enough points to win and then some against the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, taking their matchup 127-112. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 17 boards, and eight assists. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.
The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Washington is now 15-12 while the Nuggets sit at 13-13. Denver is 6-6 after wins this season, and Washington is 6-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.35
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against Denver.
