Who's Playing

Washington @ Denver

Current Records: Washington 11-18; Denver 17-14

What to Know

This Thursday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.86 points per matchup. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Ball Arena. If the game is anything like Washington's 130-128 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Tuesday, the Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road by a decisive 135-116 margin. Washington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten dimes, and center Moe Wagner, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at the half for Denver and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, but Denver stepped up in the second half for a 111-106 victory. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who had 41 points and five assists along with five boards.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Wizards, who are 14-15 against the spread.

Denver's win lifted them to 17-14 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 11-18. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if Washington bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington have won six out of their last 11 games against Denver.