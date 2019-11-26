Nuggets vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Denver 12-3; Washington 5-9

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.29 points per matchup. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pepsi Center. Washington and Denver are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (both 4-4).

It was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but the Wizards were not quite the Sacramento Kings' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Washington fell to Sacramento 113-106.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix Suns as they won 116-104. The Nuggets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Will Barton, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds, and PF Paul Millsap, who had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.

Denver's win lifted them to 12-3 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 5-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nuggets enter the contest with only 101.7 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. But the Wizards come into the game boasting the most points per game in the league at 119.1. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver and Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.