Nuggets vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Denver 12-3; Washington 5-9
What to Know
The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.29 points per matchup. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pepsi Center. Washington and Denver are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (both 4-4).
It was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but the Wizards were not quite the Sacramento Kings' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Washington fell to Sacramento 113-106.
Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix Suns as they won 116-104. The Nuggets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Will Barton, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds, and PF Paul Millsap, who had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.
Denver's win lifted them to 12-3 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 5-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nuggets enter the contest with only 101.7 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. But the Wizards come into the game boasting the most points per game in the league at 119.1. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver and Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 31, 2019 - Washington 95 vs. Denver 90
- Mar 21, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. Washington 108
- Mar 23, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Washington 100
- Oct 23, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 08, 2017 - Washington 123 vs. Denver 113
- Dec 08, 2016 - Washington 92 vs. Denver 85
- Mar 12, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Washington 100
- Jan 28, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Washington 113
