Who's Playing

Washington @ Denver

Current Records: Washington 11-17; Denver 16-10

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Washington Wizards at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Utah Jazz 115-110 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 31 points, 14 dimes, and 12 rebounds. Jokic now has four triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Washington and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday was not particularly close, with Washington falling 112-100. One thing holding the Wizards back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Corey Kispert, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Denver against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Denver didn't have too much trouble with Washington on the road when the two teams previously met in March as they won 127-109. Will Denver repeat their success, or does Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.38

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver and Washington both have seven wins in their last 14 games.