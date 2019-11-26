Nuggets vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Denver 12-3; Washington 5-9

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.29 points per contest. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pepsi Center. Washington and Denver are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (both 4-4).

It was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but the Wizards were not quite the Sacramento Kings' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Washington came up short against Sacramento, falling 113-106.

Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Phoenix Suns with points to spare, taking the game 116-104. The Nuggets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Will Barton, who had 22 points along with eight rebounds, and PF Paul Millsap, who had 23 points along with five rebounds.

Denver's victory lifted them to 12-3 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 5-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nuggets enter the matchup with only 101.7 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. But the Wizards rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 119.1 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.98

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 10-point favorite against the Wizards.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Denver and Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.