Nuggets vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nuggets vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Denver 12-3; Washington 5-9
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.29 points per contest. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pepsi Center. Washington and Denver are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (both 4-4).
It was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but the Wizards were not quite the Sacramento Kings' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Washington came up short against Sacramento, falling 113-106.
Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Phoenix Suns with points to spare, taking the game 116-104. The Nuggets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Will Barton, who had 22 points along with eight rebounds, and PF Paul Millsap, who had 23 points along with five rebounds.
Denver's victory lifted them to 12-3 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 5-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nuggets enter the matchup with only 101.7 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. But the Wizards rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 119.1 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.98
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 10-point favorite against the Wizards.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver and Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 31, 2019 - Washington 95 vs. Denver 90
- Mar 21, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. Washington 108
- Mar 23, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Washington 100
- Oct 23, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 08, 2017 - Washington 123 vs. Denver 113
- Dec 08, 2016 - Washington 92 vs. Denver 85
- Mar 12, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Washington 100
- Jan 28, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Washington 113
