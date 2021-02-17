The Denver Nuggets will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 8-17 overall and 4-9 at home, while the Nuggets are 15-12 overall and 7-6 on the road. The teams have split the last three season series. Denver is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Wizards vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wizards vs. Nuggets spread: Wizards +3.5

Wizards vs. Nuggets over-under: 233 points

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards eased past the Houston Rockets on Monday, 131-119. Bradley Beal had 37 points along with eight rebounds. Washington has won three of its past five games. The Wizards won consecutive games for the first time this season. Davis Bertans had 18 points, as he made five of six three-point attempts.

Russell Westbrook recorded his sixth triple-double of the season on Monday with 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. He did miss 14-of-22 shots from the field and was 0-for-3 from three-point range. Beal leads the league in scoring at 33.1 points per game. He has the most games of 30-plus points in the NBA this season (16).

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets watched Boston Celtics speed past them on Tuesday in a 112-99 loss. Nikola Jokic was still a force in defeat, finishing with 43 points and five assists in addition to six boards. Jamal Murray had 25 points and Facundo Campazzo scored 15 points in his second consecutive game. The loss snapped a three-game Denver winning streak.

The Nuggets committed 17 turnovers that turned into 23 points for Boston. Denver's bench was outscored by the Boston reserves, 30-14. Gary Harris (thigh), PJ Dozter (hamstring), Paul Millsap (knee), Monte Morris (shoulder) and Will Barton (personal) did not play on Tuesday.

