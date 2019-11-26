Nuggets vs. Wizards odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 26 predictions from computer on 9-1 run

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will host Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. The Nuggets enter Tuesday's action with five straight wins, while Washington has played better recently, winning three of their past five. Both squads are relatively healthy entering this one, as no player from either team's usual rotation has an injury designation. Tipoff for this one is set for 9 p.m ET from the Pepsi Center. Sportsbooks lists the Nuggets as 10-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. Wizards odds. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Wizards picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Wizards vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -10

Wizards vs. Nuggets over-under: 227.5 points

Wizards vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -500, Washington +375

WAS: Beal ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.6 points per game.

DEN: Since the start of last season, the Nuggets have a 41-9 record at home -- the best mark in the NBA.

The model is well aware that the Nuggets have been unstoppable when playing at the Pepsi Center. They're 7-2 at the site this season, and they have an NBA-best 41-9 home record dating back to last year. Of course, Sportsbooks knows by now that it isn't easy for opponents to deal with the altitude in Denver. They still weren't able to adjust lines enough, though, as the Nuggets had the NBA's fourth-best against-the-spread cover rate when playing at home last season.

Jokic embodied the team's home/road splits, upping his road averages of 18.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.8 assists to 21.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists when playing at the Pepsi Center. This season, Jokic is averaging 2.5 more points, 2.4 more rebounds, and 2.1 more assists when playing at home.

Just because Denver has been tough at home, doesn't mean they it will cover the Nuggets vs. Wizards spread on Tuesday, however.

The model is well aware that the Wizards have been the NBA's most pleasant surprise this season. Projected by most to be among the worst teams in the league, Washington has a 5-9 record and has covered the spread at the second-highest rate in the NBA. When playing on the road, Washington's 83.3 percent cover rate is the best in the entire league.

Another surprise has been Washington's offense. The Wizards rank second in the NBA in offensive efficiency, thanks in large part to their high-powered backcourt combination of Beal and former Nugget Isaiah Thomas. Will Thomas be able to get revenge against one of the many teams that gave up on him on Tuesday?

