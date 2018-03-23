Nuggets vs. Wizards: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

In the first game of an NBA TV doubleheader on Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards. The Nuggets enter the game at 39-33 on the season, but that has them currently outside the playoff picture in ninth place in the Western Conference. As for the Wizards, they enter the game in sixth place in the Eastern Conference at 40-31.

This is the second meeting of the season between these two teams. The Wizards won the first contest, 109-104, in Denver way back on Oct. 23. The Nuggets enter this matchup on a one-game winning streak, while the Wizards are currently on a one-game losing streak.

How to watch Nuggets at Wizards



Date: Friday, March 23



Friday, March 23 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Capital One Center -- Washington, D.C.



Capital One Center -- Washington, D.C. TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: FUBO TV

FUBO TV Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

The Denver Nuggets will be in must-win mode for the rest of the season. Despite holding a very solid record of 39-33, the Nuggets find themselves in ninth place in the Western Conference, and two games back of eighth. With 10 games remaining on the schedule, including Friday night's contest with the Wizards, the Nuggets aren't out of it by any means but they can't afford many more losses.

After absolutely destroying the Bulls on Wednesday night, the Nuggets will face a much tougher test this time around, and they'll once again be without a key player. Gary Harris will sit out once again due to a knee injury.

As for the Wizards, they've all but locked up a playoff spot, as they're 7 1/2 games up on the ninth-place Pistons with just 10 games remaining on Detroit's schedule. Still, this will be an important game for the Wiz as they jockey for playoff positioning in the East. Currently in sixth, they're just two games back of the Cavs in third, and three games up on the Heat in eighth.