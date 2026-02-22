The Denver Nuggets battle the Golden State Warriors in a key Western Conference matchup on Sunday afternoon. Denver is coming off a 157-103 win at Portland on Friday, while Golden State dropped a 121-110 decision to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The Nuggets (36-21), the third seed in the West, are 21-10 on the road in 2025-26. The Warriors (29-27), who hold the eighth seed in the conference, are 18-11 on their home court. Denver is expected to be without Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring), with Jamal Murray (hamstring) questionable, while Golden State won't have Stephen Curry (knee).

Tip-off from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets lead the all-time series 110-87, but the teams have split two meetings this season. Denver is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Warriors picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model exited the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Warriors 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Denver -6.5 at DraftKings Nuggets vs. Warriors over/under: 229.5 points Nuggets vs. Warriors money line: Denver -246, Golden State +201 Nuggets vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Warriors streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Nuggets vs. Warriors predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nuggets vs. Warriors, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (229.5). The Over has hit in each of the last two head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Over has also hit in eight of the last 10 Denver games, and in each of the last three Golden State games. The Nuggets are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Warriors, meanwhile, are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Denver's Nikola Jokic to score 28.1 points on average and be one of four Nuggets players to score 11 or more points. Golden State's Kristaps Porzingis, meanwhile, is projected to have 21.4 points as four Warriors players score 14.2 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 245 points as the Over clears nearly 70% of the time.

How to make Warriors vs. Nuggets picks

The model has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Warriors vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Warriors spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.