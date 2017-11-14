NYPD upgrading security at Barclays after terror attacks on arenas

The NYPD is beefing up security at both Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. Specially trained NYPD officers armed with high-powered rifles will soon be assigned to every event at the two arenas.

The Post reports...

In the coming weeks, Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center will each be stocked with more than a dozen officers from their local station houses — Midtown South and the 78th Precinct — during any sports games, concerts or other events, law-enforcement sources said. The newly assigned officers recently underwent a two-week training course, then a second instructional session, to familiarize themselves with the semiautomatic Colt M4 Commando rifles that they will carry while on-duty, sources said.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill ordered the increased security after the May 22 suicide terror bombing that killed 22 people at England’s Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande show, sources said.