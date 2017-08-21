O.J. Mayo has interest playing internationally as he awaits lift of NBA ban

It's been one year since O.J. Mayo was banned from the NBA because of multiple positive drug tests. After that, Mayo did some soul searching and came to the conclusion that he needed to change his attitude if he ever wanted to play in the NBA again. So that's what Mayo did.

Mayo's been working hard to get back in to game shape and to prove to teams that he can still play in the NBA. However, he still has a full year left on his ban before he can apply for reinstatement to the NBA. Mayo has considered playing internationally while he waits out that time to change any bad perceptions that still exist with him.

Mayo's next move isn't clear. He's still with Landmark Sports Agency, but Rob Pelinka, his old agent, is now the Lakers' GM. He's interested in playing in China, Spain or Israel this fall, but he hasn't yet fielded any offers. If nothing concrete materializes, Mayo has an invite to continue his current training program in Minnesota, where Johnson and Gaines will be working with Jimmy Butler. "When you mess up, teams wonder whether they want to put their hands on you," Mayo said. "I respect that. They can only go by a rap sheet or a résumé. If I get somewhere, I think I can change the perception." via Sports Illustrated

When Mayo left the NBA he was on the downswing of a pretty disappointing career for a former top 5 pick. He was averaging less than 10 points his final year on the Bucks and even said that the club was being paying for 'a subpar player'. It had been questioned whether he still was an NBA player before the ban happened.

Now, Mayo can prove to everybody that he is still worth an NBA contract. If he plays overseas to accomplish that goal he wouldn't be the first. Michael Beasley spent a brief amount of time in China before returning to the NBA and re-established himself as being worth a roster spot. Hopefully, whatever decision Mayo makes, it's the best for him on a personal level.