Obama: NBA should create junior league so the NCAA isn't serving as a 'farm system'

The annual Sloan Sports Analytics Conference at MIT was held over the weekend, and this time around it featured its most high-profile speaker ever. Barack Obama -- noted basketball fan -- stopped by to give a speech, though it was supposed to be completely off-record for some reason.

But, of course, his remarks were fairly quickly made public. Though his speech wasn't entirely about sports, he did make an interesting comment about the NBA and the NCAA. In the wake of the NCAA scandal involving payments to players, Obama suggested that the NBA should create a junior league so the NCAA isn't serving as a farm system. Via Reason.com:

The subject of the event was sports analytics, and the former president—known for his love of basketball—did not disappoint on that front. He discussed his own years as a mediocre high school basketball player, remarked that playing basketball with other people revealed much about their character, and opined that the NBA would be well-served by junior league "so that the NCAA is not serving as a farm system for the NBA with a bunch of kids who are unpaid but are under enormous financial pressure." "It's just not a sustainable way of doing business," said Obama. "Then when everybody acts shock that some kid from extraordinarily poor circumstances who's got 5, 10, 15 million dollars waiting for him is going to be circled by everybody in a context in which people are making billions of dollars, it's not good." Creating an alternative league for people eventually headed to the NBA "won't solve all the problems but what it will do is reduce the hypocrisy" of pretending that all student-athletes are both students and athletes.

Obama's point is a strong one. However, it will likely be a long time before the NBA creates a junior league, if that's something that is even on the table. Changes will come to the NCAA system, and the G League should become a more popular destination for young players as the NBA invests more money and resources into it. But at this point, the relationship between the NBA and the NCAA is too strong for it to simply go away any time soon.