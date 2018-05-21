Off the Bench podcast: Here's why Danny Kanell feels completely duped by the NBA playoffs
Danny discusses why there's no intrigue left in the NBA season
The Golden State Warriors are back at full strength, and to Danny Kanell, that means that the NBA season is effectively over. Stephen Curry scored 35 points in the Warriors' 126-85 Game 3 rout against the Rockets in the Western Conference finals, and Kanell feels duped by the NBA convincing us that someone other than the Warriors might be able to compete this year.
"It's so obvious ... [Golden State is] going to win the championship," Kanell said on Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, starting around the 1:21 mark.
The NHL playoffs, though, are the antidote to an underwhelming NBA postseason, with the Golden Knights becoming the first NHL expansion team to make the championship round since 1968.
Also on Monday's podcast: Danny talks Johnny Manziel's CFL comeback, and Julio Jones relationship with the Falcons, gives his reactions to Tua Tagovailoa's transfer comments, Justify winning the Preaknesss, and teams potentially passing on Luka Doncic.
