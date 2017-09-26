Oft-injured Chandler Parsons sorry for once calling Grant Hill 'soft:' I'm in his shoes now

Chandler Parsons was once one of the NBA's bright young wings. He wasn't a star, but he was largely considered an athlete that could help a good team win games. However, injuries have gotten in the way of Parsons' career.

Last season was a new low for Parsons, who only played 34 games for the Grizzlies, and fans in Memphis gave him a lot of heat for never getting on the court despite a big contract. Obviously, Parsons would love to play if he could, but when injuries happen there isn't much he can do about it. For Parsons, his situation is very similar to a player he grew up watching in Orlando: Grant Hill.

"I was a fan once. I still am a fan," he said. "When I grew up in Orlando every time Grant Hill got hurt I got so ticked. 'This guy is soft. He doesn't care. He makes too much money to be getting hurt.' And now that I'm in his shoes, I just want to call him and say, 'Hey man, my bad.' via Commercial Appeal

Grant Hill was once one of the NBA's biggest stars. After Michael Jordan retired everybody was busy looking for the next MJ and many people thought Hill had the potential to be the next face of the league. However, an ankle injury that at one point almost killed him kept him off the floor for the majority of his time in Orlando. In seven years, he played more than 30 games only once. He missed the entirety of his fourth season and in that entire time he held up the Magic's cap space. Fans weren't happy.

Hopefully, Parsons doesn't have the same type of fate with his career and will find his way back to the floor. Maybe along the way he'll run into Hill this season and he can give him that apology for what he said about him while growing up in Orlando.