Often-injured 76ers have no restrictions on Ben Simmons, have yet to clear Joel Embiid

The 76ers have been a mainstay at the top of the draft the last few seasons. Some of that has been by design, but frequent injuries to key top draft picks have constantly stood in their way. Joel Embiid has sat out the majority of his NBA career so far while Ben Simmons missed his entire rookie year due to a Jones fracture in his foot.

However, Philadelphia's luck may finally be on the upswing with almost everybody expected to make an appearance of some kind this season. Simmons is expected to play this season with no limits at all.

The Sixers don't see any restrictions with Ben Simmons. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) September 20, 2017

Embiid is on the path to recovery after tearing his meniscus last March, however, it remains to be soon how quickly he'll be cleared to play again. Via Philly.com:

Embiid has been working out with the Sixers strength and conditioning coaches. Brown said he's getting in better shape. "But in regards to playing five-on-five basketball and when that can actually happen, right now we can't give you a direct answer," he said. Sixers president Bryan Colangelo said it's early in the process to determine where Embiid is in his progression to get back to playing.

On the plus side, Embiid has yet to suffer any setbacks in his rehab process, but Philadelphia is going to be as careful with him as possible. When Embiid was on the floor last season he appeared to be worth all the hype. In his limited minutes he dominated the floor and had fans excited about what his future could bring. Everybody wants to see Embiid healthy again, because few young players were as fun as him.

Simmons, however, is great news. It'll be exciting to see him bring his point forward style game to the NBA after a year of waiting and he's in the perfect situation to do so. There are few expectations for Simmons to immediately come in and succeed. He'll be able to go on the floor, make mistakes, learn the game, and maybe even show why he was worth the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in 2016.