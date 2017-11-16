Okaro White to have surgery on fractured foot, out indefinitely
The Miami Heat just lost another piece to their puzzle for sometime as Okaro White got hurt in practice.
Miami Heat forward Okaro White injured his left foot in practice on Tuesday. White fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during practice on Tuesday and will undergo surgery on Thursday. There is no timetable set for his return.
That is another blow to the Miami Heat as they are also without Rodney McGruder for an extended time as he recovers from surgery.
The Heat still have 2 players on two-way contracts they can utilize: Matt Williams Jr. and Derrick Walton Jr. And they also have the $4.3 million exception but not roster spot available.
White has played in 6 games this season averaging 3.3 points.
