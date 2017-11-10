OKC Thunder hold closed-door team meeting after fourth straight loss

The new-look Oklahoma City Thunder have not gotten off to quite the start everyone expected this season. After losing their fourth straight game on Thursday night to the Denver Nuggets, the Thunder are now 4-7, ahead of only the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference.

With their season off to a poor start, the team held a closed-door meeting in the locker room following the loss to the Nuggets. Via the Norman Transcript:

The Oklahoma City Thunder's locker room stayed closed a little longer than usual following Thursday's 102-94 loss at the Denver Nuggets. It gave players and coaches, alike, the opportunity to talk out some of the issues they've had on the current four-game losing streak, which has dropped the team to 4-7 on the season. "You have to talk about it. You have to look at it. You have to be up front with everybody," Carmelo Anthony said. "Everybody's got to be held accountable for what's going on." "Meetings just make sure we all stay together no matter what," point guard Raymond Felton said. "Everybody said their piece. Coach said his piece…Right now, we going through something, and we got to stick together no matter what."

The Thunder joined the Cavaliers as the second team with high expectations that is already having to hold team meetings to sort things out. It could be a good sign that they're willing to talk out their problems together as a team, or it could end up foreshadowing more problems to come. Only time will have the answer to that question.

But while the Thunder have struggled record-wise, they do have the ninth-best net rating in the league, at plus-3.9. Their main problem is that they fall apart late in close games. NBA.com defines "clutch" games as ones where the score is within five or less points with five or less minutes remaining, and in those type of contests, the Thunder are 0-6 this season. The only other team yet to win a "clutch" game is the lowly Dallas Mavericks, who have won just two games period.

If the Thunder can figure things out in close games, that should solve a lot of their issues.