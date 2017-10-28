OKC Thunder plane damaged in mid-air; Delta says bird likely responsible

UPDATE:

Delta Airlines, responsible for operating the Thunder's chartered flight Friday night, has released a statement saying that the plane likely hit a bird during descent. Via The Oklahoman:

"Delta flight 8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago. The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance teams are evaluating. Safety is Delta's top priority."

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a scary situation late Friday night.

Following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team flew from Minneapolis to Chicago, where they will play the Bulls on Saturday night. Along the way, their airplane was damaged in mid-air, with the nose of the plane being completely caved in.

It's not entirely clear yet what happened, though Carmelo Anthony suggested that the plane hit something, writing, "What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though."All Praise Due" #ThunderStrong" on his Instagram caption.

What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. “All Praise Due” #ThunderStrong A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up... pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

Thankfully, as Anthony mentioned in his post, everyone is OK, and the team has safely arrived in Chicago.

Thunder players, staff and coaches did make it safely to Chicago and is en route to their airport, I’m told. — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) October 28, 2017

*en route to their hotel. My bad. https://t.co/0qd7PZVcMf — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) October 28, 2017

This, obviously, must have been a pretty scary and bizarre situation, but the good news is everyone is safe.

Hopefully we'll soon get an explanation about what could have caused the nose of the plane to completely cave in like that. Steven Adams, for one, is hoping that NASA, Bill Nye, or Neil deGrasse Tyson have the answer.