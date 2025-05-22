Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the NBA MVP for the 2024-25 season. Following the official announcement, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt honored the Thunder guard by declaring Thursday to be "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day" in Oklahoma City.

"On behalf of the people of Oklahoma City, I congratulate our very own Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for being named the Most Valuable Player of the National Basketball Association," Holt said in a statement on his official Facebook page.

"For the third time in our 17-year history as a big league city, we are the home of the greatest basketball player in the world. In recognition of Shai's historic achievement and unique contribution to Oklahoma City, I am proclaiming tomorrow - Thursday, May 22, 2025 - to be SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER DAY in OKC!

"Happy Shai Day to those who celebrate!"

Gilgeous-Alexander received 71 out of 100 first-place votes with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic finishing in second place with the remaining 29 first-place votes. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished third, while 12 different players received at least one vote in the top five.

Gilgeous-Alexander became the first Thunder player to win the MVP award since Russell Westbrook accomplished the feat back in 2016. Prior to that, Kevin Durant also was named the NBA MVP in 2014 as the three are the only Oklahoma City players to earn the prestigious honor.

The Thunder standout averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per contest, while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc during the regular season. Gilgeous-Alexander is fresh off of a 31-point performance in a 114-88 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.