Oklahoma City mayor weighs in on the irony of Paul George leaving Thunder for Clippers one day before 'Paul George Day'

Oklahoma City mayor David Holt declared Saturday, July 7, 2018, to be 'Paul George Day' in Oklahoma City. On July 6, 2019, the OKC fan-favorite announced he is leaving the team to join Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers.

"Paul George Day" was given life after the forward re-signed with OKC last year, with the mayor stating in his tweet, "Paul George is here to stay." Well, stay for a year, that is.

Mayor David Holt joined in the conversation after his tweet re-surfaced on Saturday, saying players change teams and "it is what it is."

Holt noted what PG13 did on and off the court for Oklahoma City, saying in a tweet, "As a person, PG was good to OKC (most notably, his generosity with the youth of our community)."

First things first... I suppose we all have to get used to the NBA reality that stars are free agents even when they’re not. It is what it is.



For Holt and other OKC fans, their focus is to remember the good times and move on.

The Oklahoma Mayor concludes his statement by emphasizing his Thunder fandom and looking into the future for what PG might symbolize for the Thunder.

NBA Twitter, known for their iconic memes and reactions, immediately started making jokes about what it will be like in Oklahoma City on the second annual 'Paul George Day'.

NBA fans are wondering if the festivities are still on, despite the recent news.

Some are pointing out that Paul George Day was a 2018 celebration only, and there was never a plan to celebrate this year, but what fun is that?

The Oklahoma City mayor thanked those who chimed in reminding basketball fans that 'Paul George Day' is not on July 7, 2019, and had to explain what the definition of an honorary day is to many.

Looks like it's Clippers fans who will be celebrating 'Paul George Day' this year.