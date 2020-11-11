The Oklahoma City Thunder have promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to become the team's new coach, the organization announced Wednesday. The news comes just a few weeks before training camp begins in December.

Daigneault succeeds former coach Billy Donovan, whose contract was not renewed at the end of the pandemic-shortened season. He takes over a team that has gone through a lot of roster turnover with regards to its stars -- recent reports indicate the Thunder might be sending Chris Paul to the Suns. What's more consistent is their record of appearing in the playoffs, reaching the postseason in 10 out of the last 11 years, and going five-for-five under coach Donovan.

"The opportunity to be the head coach of the Thunder is truly a special honor," Daigneault said in a statement released by the team. "Over my six years in Oklahoma City I've developed a deep commitment to the organization and a care for what is truly a special community that I call home. From my first day here, my values have always been aligned with those of the organization, and I'm looking forward to helping them continue to be lived out on and off the court."

Daigneault was hired out of the University of Florida in 2014 to be the coach of the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. He became a full-time assistant for the NBA team this past season, where the team finished with a 44-28 record and took the Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.